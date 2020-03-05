Paris: Louvre Museum Reopens 3 Days After Staff Walkout Over Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre in Paris reopened on March 4, three days after its staff left saying they could be infected with coronavirus by the visitors. The museum was closed since March 1 as employees self-quarantined at home under the French legislation that allows French workers to leave in case they suspect a risk regarding health safety, confirmed reports.

The official website of The Louvre, world’s most frequented museum, announced that its staff had resumed work post three days “hiatus” about the coronavirus. International media reports revealed that the museum attracted visitors from across the world, who were until lately, visiting the gallery. This triggered the safety concerns among the staff who launched a protest. Most of Louvre’s crowd, over 9.6 million, are the foreign nationals.

According to France’s agency reports, the administrators began rigorous containment efforts, amplifying virus prevention around the museum. They distributed disinfectant gels to the now returned workers and scheduled frequent staff rotations for hand sanitising. They even gave out the free masks and allowed those uncomfortable to accept cash out of the visitor’s hands to shuffle responsibilities. The museum commented saying that the workers sounded “legitimate concerns” and the museum had agreed to follow the precautionary health safety protocols, suggest reports.

Imminent threat to health

As of March 1, the entire staff had refused to continue the work citing imminent threat to their health and lives, confirmed a media report. Several workers had walked out in rebellion to the existing work culture amid the highest coronavirus infection threat looming in the country.

There was disagreement between the French workers and the authorities that led to the museum closure. They protested against the museum’s inaction for response against the malignant pathogen that has killed at least 4 in France, as per the report. In its latest efforts, museum pulled back staff from the Mona Lisa, one of the museum's most famous pieces. Instead, they posted them at the entrances of the room where Leonardo da Vinci’s work is displayed as it is less crowded with visitors.

