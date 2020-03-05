Poland Confirms First Case Of Deadly Coronavirus In The Country

Poland health minister has reportedly announced on March 4 that the nation has confirmed its first case of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Minister Lukasz Szumowski reportedly said that the patient travelled to Poland from Germany. According to the reports, the patient has been admitted in the hospital and his condition is known to be stable. All those who came in contact with the patient have been quarantined. Szumowsk reportedly said Poland carried out a total of 584 coronavirus tests and 200 people who have been in contact with suspected patients remain under quarantine.

On the other hand, China confirmed 31 more deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak on March 5 taking the country's total tally to more than 3,000 with the number of new infections slightly increasing. At least 3,013 people have died so far across the nation in the outbreak that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, in December, as per reports. Most of the deaths have been recorded in Wuhan i.e. 2,305, which has been under complete quarantine since late January.

The quarantine procedures and travel restrictions across the country appear to be worth it as the official figures show a sharp decline in new cases in recent weeks.

Over 80,000 infected in China

The National Health Commission in China reported 160 new cases on Thursday, slightly up from 119 the previous day, raising the overall number of confirmed infections to 80,409, as per reports. Only five of the new cases were found to be outside the Hubei province. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed more than 1,700 new cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outside mainland China while the total number of infected people have exceeded 10, 000. The WHO reportedly said in its coronavirus disease situation report that the total number of confirmed cases outside China had increased by 1,792 to 10,566 in 72 countries. It further added that the death toll outside China had risen by 37 to 166, as per reports.

