Parrot 'who Heard Owner's Last Words' May Serve As Witness In Rape & Murder Case

A parrot might be used as an eyewitness in an upcoming rape and murder trial in Fernando Argentina as the police believes it heard it’s owners last words. In December 2018, 46-year-old Elizabeth Toledo was raped and brutally murdered. However, a police officer who was guarding the crime scene heard the pet parrot utter a few words.

'No, please, let me go'

As per the officer, the bird repeated, “Ay, no, Por favour, soltame!" which translates to "No, please, let me go". When the officer went inside, he reportedly found the body lying on the floor with the parrot in the cage. According to reports, the officer believes that the parrot was repeating its owner's last words before she was allegedly beaten to death by her housemates.

His belief gained ground after a neighbour reportedly said that he has heard the bird uttering "Why did you beat me?" as one of the suspects fled. According to reports, Head prosecutor, Bibiana Santella has included the parrot’s testimony in the case file.Toledo had reportedly rented a room to three men in the house she was living in. Housemates Miguel Saturnino Rolon and Jorge Raul Alvarez have been arrested in the case. The third housemate who was also a suspect was dismissed from the case after providing an alibi.

Apart from the pet’s testimony, the prosecutor's evidence also includes a bite mark on the victim's forearm which has matched one of the accused's teeth. In addendum, the autopsy report has also shown that the victim was beaten, raped and strangulated to death. As per the United Nations, thousands of women in Argentina suffer from the daily torments of violence, before being murdered. In 2018, the hotline created to assist women who suffer from violence received 169,014 calls.

