WFP Says Nobel Prize A 'powerful Reminder' That Peace And Ending Hunger 'go Hand-in-hand'

The World Food Programme (WFP) expressed their deepest gratitude to the Nobel Committee after they were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for their humanitarian efforts to combat hunger around the world. The United Nations food relief agency said that WFP’s recognition is a powerful reminder to the world that “peace and zero hunger go hand-in-hand.”

The WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security. The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted WFP’s role in multilateral cooperation on making food security an instrument of peace. The committee said in a statement that it wishes to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.

Deepest thanks @NobelPrize for honouring the World Food Programme with the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize.



This is a powerful reminder to the world that peace and #ZeroHunger go hand-in-hand. https://t.co/1CYXPcnvlF — World Food Programme (@WFP) October 9, 2020

WFP chief's reaction

After the announcement of Nobel Peace Prize winner, WFP chief David Beasley shared a video of his reaction from his official Twitter handle. In a 29-second long video clip, the top WFP official can be seen expressing his surprise over the pleasant news. He said that the award has left him speechless for the first time in his life.

“I mean this is the first time in my life I'm speechless...this is unbelievable..talk about the most exciting point of time in your life is a Nobel Peace Prize...and it is because the WFP family,” said Beasley. “They are out there in the most difficult, complex places in the world whether it is war, conflict, climate extremes it doesn't matter they are out there...they deserve this award."

We are deeply humbled to receive the #NobelPeacePrize. This is an incredible recognition of the dedication of the @WFP family, working to end hunger everyday in 80+ countries.



Thank you @NobelPrize for this incredible honor! pic.twitter.com/bHcS0usWQa — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 9, 2020

The Nobel Committee listed the agency’s work in the past few years, including the assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries, in 2019, who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger. It admired WFP’s impressive ability to intensify its efforts in the face of the pandemic. The committee further said that the organisation contributes daily to advancing the fraternity of nations referred to in Alfred Nobel’s will.

