Iran's High-ranking Cleric Golpayegani Dies From Coronavirus

As Iran is emerging as the new hotspot for the deadly coronavirus outbreak, country's another cleric, Ayatollah Hashem Bathaie Golpayegani had died of COVID-19 infection on March 16. According to reports, the 78-year-old was a high-ranking clergyman and also one of the 88 members of the Assembly of Experts which is a key government body of top clergyman which chooses Iran's Supreme Leader.

Read - Khloe Kardashian Shares Prayers, Kylie Jenner Gives News Update During Coronavirus Crisis

Golpayegani was reportedly hospitalised in Qom on March 14 as several political and religious leaders contract the fatal virus in Iran. As of March 16, the nationwide tally of Iran with a population of nearly 80 million is at 13,938 confirmed cases with at least 724 deaths. Recently, the newly-elected female politician Fatemeh Rahbar also died after contracting the novel virus which had originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan.

The death of Iranian cleric came just a couple of days after the country announced that its security forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours in a bid to test all citizens for COVID-19. Moreover, according to the news agency, it was Iran's toughest measure yet to combat the deadly outbreak which has already spread to at least 158 countries. The Islamic Republic has already shut schools, postponed events and even discouraged travel ahead of its New Year holidays.

Read - After Big B, Mahesh Bhatt Pens A Poem On Coronavirus; Calls It 'zimmedaari Badon Ki'

Global pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 158 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 6,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a "controllable pandemic". According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, Tedros outlined two main reasons as to why the decision was taken to describe the epidemic as a pandemic. Tedros said that one reason was the speed and scale of transmission and the others was because 'countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it'.

Read - Coronavirus: Pune Cops File Case For Spread Of False Info

Read - France: Luxury Perfume Makers To Start Producing Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

(With agency inputs)