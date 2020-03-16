US Navy reports first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

The US Navy reported it’s first suspected case of coronavirus aboard a ship on March 16, international media reported. This comes a week after another US Navy sailor stationed in Italy tested postive in COVID-19. The deadly virus has reportedly infected 3,802 and killed 69 people across the US mainland.

"A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) tested 'presumptive positive' for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), marking the first case for a sailor aboard a Navy ship”

In the statement, the Navy revealed that although the sailor had been tested postive for the infection, the results still needed to be confirmed by the CDC. It added that he was already in self-quarantine and that people who had immediate contact with him have been notified and are in self-quarantine.

US moves closer to shutdown

Meanwhile, the US is increasingly moving towards a shutdown. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 15 issued a recommendation urging people to postpone or cancel gathering of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. This comes after a health official reportedly said that 14-day shutdown might be necessary.

It has led to schools, restaurants and even bars being shutdown in almost all the states with many of them reportedly issuing a curfew to reduce interactions. New York City on March 15 announced it would close public schools adding to the list of at least 30 states which have announced closures. Meanwhile, Governor Jay Inslee on March 13 expanded school closures and prohibited large gatherings across all of Washington in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Part of New York, Ohio, Illinois have also shut down bars and restaurants. Multi-National Companies like Twitter and Google are asking employees to work from home. Churches, temples and mosques have cancelled services. Meanwhile, Grocery stores have reduced hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking of shelves hit by panic stockpiling. Brick-and-mortar retailers have also begun shutting down stores in an attempt to prevent losses.

