Peru's Congress Votes For An Impeachment Proceedings Against President Martin Vizcarra

On September 12, Peru’s congress voted to open an impeachment proceeding against President Martin Vizcarra. This development came after the release of several secretly recorded audios. According to a news report by Aljzeera, the motion was approved by 65 votes with 36 against and 24 abstentions. The motion got the support of six parties, which represents 95 of the 130 seats in congress. Fifty-two votes are needed to start proceeding against President and 87 votes will be needed to remove Vizcarra from office.

Political storm

The latest political storm to hit the South American country was spurred by lawmakers who accuse the president of obstructing an investigation into nearly $50,000 in government contracts given to singer Richard Cisneros, who performs as “Richard Swing.” But the speed with which lawmakers are acting has drawn alarm, as the president has not been charged and an investigation has only just begun.

While talking to Associated Press, Steve Levitsky, a Harvard University political scientist said “Peru’s democracy is, unfortunately, sinking further and further into crisis,” “The removal of the president is a really big deal, and it requires serious deliberation, public debate and investigation. There has been none.”

The political turmoil strikes as Peru is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. The nation has the world’s highest per-population virus mortality rate and is facing a severe economic contraction that has left millions without work. Peru also has been repeatedly rocked by political turmoil and corruption scandals. Nearly every former living president has been implicated in the regional graft scandal involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Vizcarra, however, hasn't been linked to the earlier corruption nor has he been harshly tainted by the pandemic's upheaval. He remains popular among Peruvians, with 60% voicing approval for his government in a recent survey by the Ipsos polling firm. Congress, by contrast, has a 32% approval rating. Some analysts fear his abrupt removal could spark a wave of unrest by angry citizens.

