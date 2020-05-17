Peru To Construct A Fast-build Hospital In Amazon To Help Coronavirus Patients

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in Peru have recently revealed that they will be building a hospital in the Amazon in an effort to respond to the growing coronavirus emergency that threatens to severely effect the indigenous population. As per reports, the state social security body EsSalud claims that the 100-bed hospital will be operational within three weeks.

Help for the indigenous population

As per reports, the hospital will be built in Pucallpa, capital of the remote Ucayali region, the region borders Brazil. The hospitals in the largest city Iquitos are reportedly already overwhelmed by the sheer number of coronavirus patients and the local morgues have been unable to tackle the number of bodies.

According to reports, the Peruvian government had claimed that it will be sending 220 healthcare workers into the Amazon as reinforcements. In a statement, Prime Minister Gustavo Zeballos said that his government is doing all it can to ensure oxygen and other vital medical materials reach the Amazon via ‘an air and land bridge’. Unfortunately, roads are almost non-existent in the Peruvian Jungle, aking aid deliveries that much more difficult. In order to tackle this problem, the government has vowed to increase the number of flights from Lima to ensure aid deliveries.

Read: Peru: Prison Riot Over COVID-19 Protection Leaves Nine Dead, Several Injured

Read: 9 Inmates Dead In Peru Coronavirus Prison Riot

As per reports, coronavirus infected patients have been dying due to the lack of oxygen but an oxygen plant in Iquitos, capital of the neighbouring Amazon region of Loreto will begin operation from May 18 onwards and supply a local 40-bed hospital. Peru has recorded 88,541 coronavirus cases, the death toll in the country stands at 2,523. 28,272 people have reportedly also recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

On May 13, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra in a news conference said that the deadly coronavirus pandemic had reached its peak in Peru and that the government expected the rate of new coronavirus cases to slowly decrease. The Amazon city of Iquitos, near the Brazilian border, is one of the hardest hits, with many doctors and nurses infected.

The coronavirus has now claimed 313,266 lives worldwide as of May 17. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has infected at least 4,722,233 people. Out of the total infections, 1,812,214 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities are still under lockdown in multiple countries and their economy is struggling.

(With Inputs from AP) (Image Credit AP)

Read: Nurses Spend A Month Inside Coronavirus Hospital In Peru

Read: Peru, Police And Doctors Infected With COVID 19