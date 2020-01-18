Picture Of Cat Hiding In Plain Sight Sparks Optical Illusion, Can You Spot?

A woman on Reddit has left the internet baffled after she posted an image of her camouflaged cat. The cats are often known for pulling disappearing acts, the feline hide in plain sight when they’re moody and churlish. Often, they perch on the shelves or hide in the cupboards for a resting place to avoid humans.

In one such incident, when Ciarra returned home, she was reportedly driven to the brink of insanity not being able to find her pet. She ultimately might have spotted her companion napping atop a stack, or a pile of clothes somewhere but her cat was napping so out of the usual that she was surprised.

Everything is black

The users soon got into the task of trying to figure out where the cat was. One user pointed out that since everything was black, and lady's cat was black in colour, how did she expect the users to find it. Another user wrote that it was perhaps a common problem with cats and his pet disappears often in his pile of clothes. A user posted that it took him only a minute to find the cat, and it was definitely not in the bag.

The picture has since then astonished the Reddit community and has garnished 1,900 upvotes. There have been many incidences of cats playing the optical illusion with their masters inadvertently. A picture of similar kind was shared by a user last year on the Reddit of a white cat spread on the blanket in manner it made her look flat.

Another cat picture that was shared by a user portrayed a black cat that merged with the floor giving an illusion of the chair partly broken.But what led the audience berserk in the infamous game of spot the cat was a picture of a feline napping hidden in the log of woods that the users took hours to find.

Images Credit: Reddit

