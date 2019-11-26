Philippine Senator Urges Lawmakers To Investigate China's Access To Its Power Grid

Philippines Senator Risa Hontiveros on November 26 has reportedly requested lawmakers to investigate China's access to its power grid, further, warning of a security threat and possible sabotage due to its stake in Philippines only transmission firm. The senator has also filed a resolution warning of Chinese-engineered power and internet outrages and interference in elections if safeguards remained absent. According to an international media outlet, a Philippine power executive has also confirmed a 'hostile third party' has the ability to cause blackouts.

According to reports, China's State Grid Corporation has a 40 per cent stake in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). The reports concern over potential Chinese interference in the Philippines energy system have dogged the arrangement since it was agreed a decade ago. Senator Hontiveros reportedly said that a country capable of aggression should not have the means to destabilise a neighbour 'with the flick of a switch'. However, there is no history of such an attack on a power grid by China, nor any evidence but the Philippines senator believes that it is possible in future.

China's State Grid Corporation

The NGCP handles the distribution of electricity across the Philippines and it was privatized back in 2009, with China's State Grid Corporation taking a major stake as well as providing staff to help run the systems in the Philippines. According to an international media outlet, the technology upon which the grid is based has been switched over to Huawei products, which are said to completely proprietary and can only be operated by the Chinese engineers. It is believed that the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system used to monitor substations, transformers and other electrical assets are completely dependent on Huawei technology and none of the local engineers is trained or certified to operate the system. However, Huawei has reportedly said that it is a private company and does not give the Chinese government any access or control over its technology.

