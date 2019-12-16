Philippines Earthquake: Death Toll Reaches 4, Several Injured

An extremely fierce, 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits the Davao del Sur in Mindanao, the Philippines on December 15. The death toll raised to four, including a six-year-old girl and leaving several dozens injured. Disaster response officials informed that the bodies of two women were also recovered after the city suffered several aftershocks at night.

The strong earthquake tremors originated from centered 60 kilometers southwest of Davao on the island of Mindanao at a depth of 30 kilometers as reported by the US Geological Survey. Today morning, tremors of 3.9 magnitudes at 16 kilometres of depth were also reported. This was the fifth strong earthquake in the series of Earthquakes suffered by the Philippines since October. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that there are no further threats of a tsunami from the tremors of the Earthquake.

The search and rescue operation is going on. According to Superintendent Samuel Tadeo, the Bureau of Fire Protection operations chief a three-story building collapsed in the Padada town in Davao Del Sur province, located 1,000 kilometres south of Manila. Four people were reported dead and several others are still under the debris. The officials informed that the degree of damage is still uncertain and at least 15 people were reported injured. The emergency team was able to rescue six people from the building which collapsed in the market area.

The people involved in the rescue operation are using chainsaws and thermal imaging equipment to find and locate the survivors but considering the gravity of the Earthquake, there are bleak chances of finding people alive. There are several videos posted on social media when the Earthquake rocked the city. People rushed out of their houses, markets, and malls. People captured a terrifying explosion from a transformer, which occurred during the Earthquake and the water sloshing out from the swimming pool.

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8-magnitude has struck the Philippines near the city of Davao, with one child reported to have died and 14 people been injured as tremors sent locals fleeing in panic from damaged homes and shopping malls



Video was taken at GMALL DAVAO pic.twitter.com/7iSu6Y4r3X — MARANAO VLOGS (@Ashkii69539721) December 15, 2019

To summarize today's happenings, it has been raining since 10am, there was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, there has been 12 aftershocks, and now I'm witnessing a fire that consumed 2 buildings in front of Felis.. only in the Philippines. Stay safe everyone.



(Shock warning) pic.twitter.com/soDSKU55tT — SSS | It's a Nevie thing (@stan_iUIN) December 15, 2019

Little Fluid Mechanics: this is the sloshing of a hotel pool following today’s M6.8 earthquake in #Philippines. It is seen that the first and longest sloshing mode (one node) is triggered at the beginning; later second and third modes (two and three nodes) #Earthquake #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/9Ec3qU3spL — Dr Mohammad Heidarzadeh (@Mo_Heidarzadeh) December 15, 2019

