NoToVIPTesting: Philippines Officials Get COVID-19 Test Despite Being Asymptomatic

Amid coronavirus outbreak, several netizens called out the Philippines government officials and senators who were tested for the virus despite being asymptomatic. The hashtag #NoToVIPTesting was trending on Twitter on March 22 as netizens protested against politicians who were tested even though the number of test kits in the country was limited. Internet users also accused politicians of disregarding the Department of Health’s (DOH) triage algorithm for the disease.

#NoToVIPTesting

As the country faces a public health crisis worsened by an unstable economy and an incompetent government, the Filipino people become its biggest victim. #FreeMassTestingNow #NOtoVIPTesting #SolusyongMedikalHindiMilitar pic.twitter.com/4Y38aZMGo3 — League of Filipino Students UP Diliman (@lfsupdiliman) March 22, 2020

FRONTLINERS ARE LITERALLY DYING UNTESTED, WHILE ASYMPTOMATIC POLITICIANS ARE BEING TESTED, NOT JUST ONCE, BUT ~*T W I C E*~



WE NEED FREE MASS TESTING NOW!!!#NOtoVIPTesting#FreeMassTestingNOWPH#MassTestingPH

#ProtestFromHome pic.twitter.com/smicdTqFwK — WHO is she #FreeMassTestingNOWPH (@AllihiaSJ) March 22, 2020

The life here in the Philippines is so poor and it’s sad😞 because of our useless, selfish, corrupt, and greedy politicians.😡#NoToVIPTesting#ProtestFromHome#NoToEmergencyPowers#MassTestingPHnow pic.twitter.com/X768AuYpb2 — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐲 (@krizzy_kalerqui) March 22, 2020

Limited testing kits are available in the Philippines and asymptomatic politicians are getting prioritized despite the high cases of PUIs



Frontliners who refused to prioritize “VIPs” were kicked out and all of these needs to be HEARD.#NOtoVIPTesting #MassTestingNowPH pic.twitter.com/AQqG6HI9zR — gab. (@performerDARA) March 22, 2020

THE WORST SCANDAL HERE is the fact that POLITICIANS insist on being tested for COVID-19 first WHILE THEY DO NOTHING to address the urgent needs of majority of the Filipino people. MARKADO na kayo samin. ANG KAKAPAL NG MUKHA NYO.#FreeMassTestingNOWPH #NOtoVIPTesting — MENCH (@menchongdeee) March 22, 2020

“Do not allow the rich and the powerful to be given special privileges. You have every right to be furious at all these corrupt politicians; because after all, it is our money that is being used to sustain their expensive lifestyles.”#MassTestingNowPH #NoToVIPTesting pic.twitter.com/OJ2VrEdG6F — Paolo Miguel (@paoloquimbo) March 22, 2020

The hashtag started trending after a number of senators started getting tested upon learning that a resource person who attended a Senate hearing had tested positive for coronavirus. Senator Francis Tolentino had also taken to Twitter to announce that he had been tested negative. As per reports, according to the DOH, the Philippines has tested 1,399 people so far. Earlier this month, the department had also reportedly said the laboratories across the country are only capable of conducting between 950 and 1,000 tests per day.

