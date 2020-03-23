The Debate
#NoToVIPTesting: Philippines Officials Get COVID-19 Test Despite Being Asymptomatic

Rest of the World News

Amid coronavirus, several netizens called out the Philippines government officials and senators who were tested for the virus despite being asymptomatic.

#NoToVIPTesting

Amid coronavirus outbreak, several netizens called out the Philippines government officials and senators who were tested for the virus despite being asymptomatic. The hashtag #NoToVIPTesting was trending on Twitter on March 22 as netizens protested against politicians who were tested even though the number of test kits in the country was limited. Internet users also accused politicians of disregarding the Department of Health’s (DOH) triage algorithm for the disease. 

#NoToVIPTesting

The hashtag started trending after a number of senators started getting tested upon learning that a resource person who attended a Senate hearing had tested positive for coronavirus. Senator Francis Tolentino had also taken to Twitter to announce that he had been tested negative. As per reports, according to the DOH, the Philippines has tested 1,399 people so far. Earlier this month, the department had also reportedly said the laboratories across the country are only capable of conducting between 950 and 1,000 tests per day. 

