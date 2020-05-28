Philippines Reports 539 New Coronavirus Cases; Highest Single-day Toll

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippines has reported 539 new coronavirus cases and 17 more COVID-19 related deaths on May 28. As per reports, this is the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases that the country has seen since the pandemic began. The Philippines has so far reported 15,588 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 921.

Taskforce advises easing of lockdown

According to reports, the Philippines coronavirus task force has advised President Rodrigo Duterte to ease the toughest and longest lockdowns in the world for residents in Manila. The Philippines has been under lockdown for roughly 11 weeks and in a few days, it is set to surpass the 76-day quarantine of Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus was detected.

As per reports, despite the risks involved in easing restrictions, President Duterte is believed to approve the easing of the lockdown because it is assumed that easing the lockdown and allowing people to return to work will greatly help the Philippines economy that has already shrunk 0.2 per cent in the first quarter.

Furthermore, with relaxed rules, that are expected to be in place from June 1 to 15, local officials will still have the authority to place communities deemed as high risk under lockdown. Moreover, Gathering of up to 10 people is believed to be allowed. Workplaces, shops and some public transportation will also reopen and movement in and out of Manila will be permitted.

Despite the imminent easing of restrictions, schools, universities, tourist destinations, dine-in restaurants will remain closed. Stay-at-home orders have reportedly been issued to children and the elderly. Earlier this week, Duterte even reportedly said that he will not allow students to go back to school until a coronavirus vaccine is available.

(Image Credit: AP)

