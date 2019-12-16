Philippines Earthquake: Rescuers Search For Missing People Under Building Rubble

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits the Davao del Sur province’s Padada town in the Philippines. Due to the strong tremors, a three-story building located in the market of Philippines had collapsed. The rescue operation teams are looking for people under the rubble of the building.

Several expected to be trapped

The Bureau of Fire Protection said that six people were rescued from the debris of the building and three were found dead. The officials are still uncertain about the number of people trapped under the building. According to the latest updates, 84 people suffered injuries due to the earthquake. Army troops, police and firefighters who are undertaking the rescue operation.

An extremely fierce, 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits the Davao del Sur in Mindanao, the Philippines on December 15. The death toll rose to at least five, including a six-year-old girl and leaving several dozens injured. Disaster response officials informed that the bodies of two women were also recovered after the city suffered several aftershocks at night.

The strong earthquake tremors originated from centered 60 kilometers southwest of Davao on the island of Mindanao at a depth of 30 kilometers as reported by the US Geological Survey. Today morning, tremors of 3.9 magnitudes at 16 kilometers of depth were also reported. This was the fifth strong earthquake in the series of Earthquakes suffered by the Philippines since October. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that there are no further threats of a tsunami from the tremors of the Earthquake.

The people involved in the rescue operation are using chainsaws and thermal imaging equipment to find and locate the survivors but considering the gravity of the Earthquake, there are bleak chances of finding people alive. There are several videos posted on social media when the Earthquake rocked the city. People rushed out of their houses, markets, and malls. People captured a terrifying explosion from a transformer, which occurred during the Earthquake and the water sloshing out from the swimming pool.

