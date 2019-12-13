69-year-old Physics Teacher Performing Stunts To Explain Science Breaks The Internet

A 69-year-old Professor from Tidewater Community College has become an internet sensation after one of his students filmed him while he demonstrated physical experiments. Professor David Wright joined Tidewater Community College in 1974 and has lived in the city his entire life. Yet what sets him apart from other professors is that rather than solving math problems and discuss scientific principles, Wright is a firm advocate for demonstrating the wonders of science through action.

The physics professor makes ice cream for his class using liquid nitrogen, lets deflating balloons fly around the room, makes flames appear and tries stunts much dangerous for his age.

Speaking to the local media on his teaching methods, he said that the youth has drifted away from science and that his experiments are ways to keep them focused. Wright explained that he is trying to show them how physics applies in the real world.

Student films genius teacher

Professor Wright was filmed by 18-year-old Erica Church, a sophomore who took Wright's class as a prerequisite for her sonography major. Erica told the media that she was worried about her professor as the kinds of stunts he pulled were never performed by others.

Church filmed her professor's stunts all semester long and on Wednesday afternoon she uploaded a video compilation to Twitter. To her surprise, the video has been viewed over 20 million times on twitter with 405.8K retweets and 1.6M likes.

Y’all need to see this video collage of all the crazy things my Physics Professor did this semester😭. He’s in his 70s and is still doing all of this for us🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/JaICjzVB5I — Erica✨ (@its_riccaa) December 11, 2019

Netizens flood words of appreciation

The response overwhelmed Erica and she couldn't keep it to herself. So, she decided to mail the Professor and tell him that he went viral on the Internet. Professor Wright replied Erica with hearty gratitude. Erica now plans to post more videos of him. Netizens flood words of appreciation for the Professor. Here, take a look:

So I just emailed him letting him know he’s gone viral😭 we’ll see what he says. pic.twitter.com/AL8q1HuLL0 — Erica✨ (@its_riccaa) December 12, 2019

Soo I did not expect this to blow up like it did😭. Would y’all want to see more videos I have of him ? He really is our grandpa away from home💛. — Erica✨ (@its_riccaa) December 12, 2019

