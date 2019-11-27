Texas Professor Praised On Internet For Carrying Student's Baby During Class

A heartwarming video of a Texas professor has gone viral on social media for holding a student's child during a class. She was being praised all over social media and has won the internet. The video clip was shared by Twitter user Haley Yates who said that her professor Barbie Hicks showed interest to help out with her baby who she had taken to the class so that she could prepare for the test.

After getting off a 10 hour shift and picking her up, I had to go straight to class 45 minutes late because class starts exactly the time I get off. My professor took her from my hands and taught class so I would be able to review before our test. I’m forever grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Myhuv5cFRo — 🌸 (@dawnyates_) November 22, 2019



Yates is pursuing her associate degree at the San Jacinto College, decided to attend a class after a 10-hour work shift. She added that she had no other options but to take her daughter to class. She reached the class 45 minutes late and seeing her with the baby the professor decided to step in so that Yates could prepare for the test.

All I can say is wow! I didn’t know this picture was taken, was just doing what should’ve been done. Love all my students and want you to succeed. I know all too well what it’s like to be a mom trying to go to school. Hugs sweetie! Thanks for the kind words. — barbiehicks_edu (@barbiehicks_edu) November 24, 2019



The woman praised her teacher on Twitter and said that she would always be grateful to her teacher. The professor who is a mother tweeted back by saying she knows the roles of a mother. The professor is a math teacher at Angleton High School during the day and college professor by night at San Jacinto College.

Netizens Reactions

You keep on working toward your goals. You will get there. I know that Mrs. Hicks is proud of you. — Clara Evans (@claraevans53) November 25, 2019

Your professor is awesome for that. I know how it is to work full-time, and go to school, and parent, so Kudos to you both for being hard working parents. I’ve taken my lil guy to work a few times, because she was still at work and we got bills to pay, feel me? — Myron Green II (@MyronGII) November 25, 2019

