Texas Professor Praised On Internet For Carrying Student's Baby During Class

US News

A heartwarming video of a Texas professor has gone viral on social media for holding a student's child during a class and she was being praised over internet.

Texas

A heartwarming video of a Texas professor has gone viral on social media for holding a student's child during a class. She was being praised all over social media and has won the internet. The video clip was shared by Twitter user Haley Yates who said that her professor Barbie Hicks showed interest to help out with her baby who she had taken to the class so that she could prepare for the test.

Yates is pursuing her associate degree at the San Jacinto College, decided to attend a class after a 10-hour work shift. She added that she had no other options but to take her daughter to class. She reached the class 45 minutes late and seeing her with the baby the professor decided to step in so that Yates could prepare for the test.

The woman praised her teacher on Twitter and said that she would always be grateful to her teacher. The professor who is a mother tweeted back by saying she knows the roles of a mother. The professor is a math teacher at Angleton High School during the day and college professor by night at San Jacinto College.

Netizens Reactions

