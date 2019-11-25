US Professor Says 'Indian Food Is Terrible', Receives Backlash

Tom Nichols, a US professor and academic specialist on international affairs on November 24 tweeted a controversial statement on Indian food which has garnered loads of backlash from food lovers across the world. Nichols tweet came in as a reply to another Twitter user named Jon Becker who prompted netizens to give their most disputed food opinion. Nicholes wrote that Indian food was 'terrible' and that no one admitted it as a matter of fact. This very tweet has drawn severe criticism and backfire from hundreds of users which include not only Indians but several others from different nationalities. Though professionally Nichols is an expert in national security affairs, his generalization of Indian food has proved to be quite trivial. Despite criticism from people, Nichols maintained his opinion in several other replies over tweets. Here is the first tweet by Jon Becker followed by the controversial replies of Tom Nichols.

Please quote tweet this with your most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) November 19, 2019

Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t. https://t.co/NGOUtRUCUN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

The only two foods that I don’t eat: Ethiopian and Indian. I’m pretty open about the rest of it. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

Netizens criticize Nichol

Food lovers especially Indians have attacked Nichols with several tweets. A user wrote: "Unless you've literally tried every single type of Indian cuisine there is no way you can make such a general statement". Likewise, another user said, "I agree if you have grown up in a universe of cornflakes for breakfast, bland meat with a few veggies thrown in for lunch and dinner, & an occasional tasteless pizza; with salt n pepper being the only notable 'spices'". A third added: "Yes, to condemn an entire region’s largely unrelated styles of cuisine, that draw on influence from different strains of immigrants, traders, and colonizers over 1000s of years, in one sentence, is quite a feat". "Ignorant for sure. Because there is no such thing as "Indian food". The diversity is difficult to explain. There are 29 states and 7 union territories. And food from each region is as different as it can be" wrote a fourth user.

Other nationalities express love for Indian food

There were many from other nationalities who expressed their love for Indian food as well. A user wrote: "Imagine going thru life being this flavorless. lol". A second user who knows Tom added: "I agree with Tom on many things. He is a wise man. But this is crazy. Tom, I will take you for Indian food when you’re in DC". Likewise a third said: "I'll take Americans not understanding food from other cultures for $1,000". "Wow, we may never have disagreed more", said a fourth user. Yet Nichols kept arguing on his take.

