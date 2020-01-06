Picture Of Spider Dragging Goldfish Out Of Pond Terrifies Netizens

A picture has surfaced on the internet which shows a spider carrying goldfish out of a pond. A man from South Africa was surprised when he identified that a spider was dragging a goldfish out of the pond. The man, Jeremy Schalkwijk was in the middle of a date with his girlfriend when he came across a giant spider preying on a pet goldfish. However, he managed to quickly capture photos of the attack and they have now gone viral on social media.

Spider carrying goldfish out of a pond pic.twitter.com/dkW5R99M0k — Mildly Interesting (@interestmild) January 2, 2020

As compared to the goldfish, the spider was smaller but it still managed to take the goldfish out of the pond. It attacked the fish with its fangs and then carried it over a wall. Schalkwijk said that it was a crazy and rare sight that we don't come across every day. He added that he was stunned to see that the spider would be able to carry something twice its weight.

Hawk wasp carries a spider

Similarly, a picture of a tarantula hawk wasp carting away a huntsman spider is going viral on social media. The horrifying picture has been upvoted 39,000 times since it was shared on Reddit. The incident took place in Australia where the owner of the house returned home to see an orange tarantula wasp carrying a huntsman spider on its back. The homeowner who shared the picture is from Bronte in Australia.

The tarantula hawk wasp used its deadly sting to paralyze the huntsman spider before carrying it on its back. Tarantula hawk wasp was doing its usual routine when it attacked the huntsman spider as it is the main predator of the spider family. The tarantula will then lay eggs inside the spider and will bury it after which the eggs will hatch and feed on its prey. Insects experts advise that people should stay away from tarantula's deadly sting.

