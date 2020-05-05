Motormouth UK TV Host Piers Morgan Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

Motormouth British TV host Piers Morgan has tested negative for coronavirus, after showing potential symptoms of the illness. Morgan confirmed the test results on his official Twitter account on Monday. He said the doctors advised him to take a test after developing possible symptoms and that he was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. Morgan further said he would be back on the 'Good Morning Britain' show "as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work".

UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 4, 2020

Ben Shephard deputised for him on Monday's Good Morning Britain, alongside regular co-host Susanna Reid, while Morgan awaited his test results. On Sunday Morgan had announced that he will be taking a break from his role on GMB as he waited for the results of his COVID-19 tests. He said in a tweet that he noticed a 'mild' symptom of the virus and had taken a test out of an abundance of caution.

Morgan has generally been ratcheting up his insensitiveness amid the UK's battle with Coronavirus, not sparing UK PM Boris Johnson for even a second amid the latter's desperate fight with the infection, which saw him perilously close to death.

UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020

