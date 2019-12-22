Grandma's House Besieged By Hundreds Of Pigeons After Neighbour Installs Bird Feeder

A grandma described her life as 'living hell' after her garden was besieged by hundreds of pigeons when her next-door neighbour installed a birdfeeder in Lincolnshire. The issue began in 2017 when her neighbour installed a birdfeeder at his home. She had reportedly also confronted him multiple times over the issue.

Scared to go out

Kathy Waite, 55, said that it’s been two years since she’s had a proper night’s sleep due to persistent attacks by birds outside her home. Waite has many times confronted her neighbour on the issue. She later complaint to East Lindsey District Council who have ordered him to stop feeding the birds for a month. The cleaner had invested £1,000 into the house and had already appealed to East Lyndsey District Court for help more than thrice.

Waite said that her children are the ones suffering the most. She said that her 18-year-old son Zak suffers from allergies but has seen his dosage of antihistamine double after relocating to the new house. He had been using an inhaler more often, and now they had to get him an EpiPen. They also revealed that her grandson is now afraid to go out. She stated that he would look out of the window and tell her that pigeons were there again and it breaks her heart.

She also had to replace nearly £300 of toys in the last year. She further said that she had got her grandkid a paddling pool and a bike but he cannot use either adding that her grandson is only three and should be out playing. Talking about the menace, she said she feels under attack every day and is now afraid to go out in the garden. She explained that the pigeons have even found a way to scatter their droppings through the chimney and leaving a disgusting mess in the fireplace. She also described that her windows are covered in shit all the time and there is no point even getting it cleaned or repainted.

