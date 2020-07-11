PM Modi Congratulates Singaporean Counterpart Lee Hsien Loong For Retaining Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his “best wishes” to his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, on July 11 for returning to power with a ‘clear mandate’. Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) secured another term by winning 83 of the 93 parliamentary seats with voters casting their ballots amid COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi not only congratulated Lee for success in the elections but also wished a ‘prosperous’ future for citizens of Singapore. PAP has been in power since the country achieved independence in 1965 and it was widely foreseen to win on July 10 resulting in Lee’s last term at national leader before retirement.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @leehsienloong for success in the General Elections! Best wishes to the people of Singapore for a peaceful and prosperous future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2020

Lee Hsien Loong on his victory

After PAP’s triumph in this year’s general elections, Lee Hsien Loong said that “overall” he is “satisfied” with the outcome and noted that the results showed broad support for the ruling party. Lee also expressed his gratitude for the activists as well as PAP candidates for their “dedication and hard work”. Marking the beginning of work by the “new government”, the Singapore PM said on July 11 that he will use the mandate responsibly” to handle the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak and improve the economy.

Moreover, Lee also said in a statement shared on Facebook that the recent elections showcased the “pain and uncertainty” that citizens of the country feel amid the global health crisis and noted that General Election 2020 was “not a feel-good election”. Instead, according to Singapore PM, the people are currently facing “real problems” in their life with more struggles to mount on in the upcoming weeks. He also congratulated the opposition Workers’ Party for “strong performance”.

Singapore PM said, “ Finally, thank you to all voters for your patience and understanding. My team will continue to serve Singaporeans, whichever party you voted for.”

“The work of the new government begins today. My government will work with all Singaporeans to overcome our challenges and emerge stronger,” he added.

