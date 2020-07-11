'To Create Panic?': Gambhir Questions AAP's '5.5 Lakh COVID Cases By July End' Prediction

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has accused the AAP administration of taking 'credit' for the improvement in COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The East Delhi MP also questioned the AAP government's prediction of 5.5 lakh COVID cases by the end of July and if the claim was just to create 'panic and blackmail' Centre for help.

After Oscar worthy performances on TV that he doesn't care about credit, Mr. Tughlaq @ArvindKejrwal & AAP tweeting every hour to take credit for Delhi's improvement



One Qs - On what basis did Dy CM claim 5.5 Lakh cases by July end? To create panic & blackmail Centre for help? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 11, 2020

READ | Centre Reveals 'COVID-19 Vaccine Expected Only By Early Next Year' To Parliamentary Panel

After the LG overruled Delhi government's order of providing COVID treatment only to residents in the national capital, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had predicted an overload in cases and an estimated increase to almost 5.5 lakh cases by end of July. However, after the Central government intervened to take charge, Home Minister Amit Shah who has been at the helm in Delhi, refuted the prediction and assured improvement in the emerging crisis in the national capital. The COVID tally in Delhi now stands at 109140 along with 3300 deaths. At present, there are 21146 active cases while 84694 patients have recovered, as per Ministry of Health data.

READ | Delhi Fixes COVID-19 Treatment Prices Charged By Private Hospitals; Max Cap At Rs 18,000

Shah takes charge in Delhi

After the Supreme Court raised questions over the handling of the COVID crisis by the Delhi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had intervened to ensure coordination between the Centre, AAP admin and the Delhi Municipal Cooperation to effectively battle the crisis. Since he took charge, Coronavirus testing has been ramped up and in an interview with ANI, the HM also assured that the entire population in the national capital's containment zones shall be tested.

While the testing price has been capped to Rs 2400, the Centre also ordered a maximum cap on the treatment price by private as well as government hospitals. The infrastructure has also been ramped up as Delhi got a 10,000-bed COVID facility, which is one of the biggest across the country.

READ | Delhi LG Visits Radha Soami Chhattarpur; Assesses Construction Of 10,000 Bed Facility

READ | PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation In Country, Issues Directions To States