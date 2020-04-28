'Maintain Spirit', Says Boris Johnson, In First Public Address Post COVID Recovery

United Kingdon Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Monday, stated that if the country maintained the spirit and the discipline to fight the virus, then it will be able to defeat the virus soon. PM Johnson made the remark in his first public appearance following his recovery from coronavirus.

Johnson returns to 10 Downing

If you can keep going in the way that you have kept going so far, and if we can show the same spirit of unity and determination as we have all shown in the past six weeks, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will beat this together. pic.twitter.com/YrS905v0Uz — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 27, 2020

Speaking outside Downing Street, he said: “And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can press home our advantage, it is also the moment of maximum risk. I know there will be many people looking at our apparent success, and beginning to wonder whether now is the time to go easy on those social-distancing measures."

"And I know how hard and stressful it has been to give up, even temporarily, those ancient and basic freedoms, not seeing friends, not seeing loved ones, working from home, managing the kids, worrying about your job and your firm.”

He added, "If you can keep going in the way that you have kept going so far, and if we can show the same spirit of unity and determination as we have all shown in the past six weeks, then I have absolutely no doubt that we will beat this together."

Johnson, 55, spent a week at St Thomas’ Hospital, including three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen and watched around the clock by medical workers. After he was released on April 12, he recorded a video message thanking the staff at the hospital for saving his life.

Johnson indicated that any loosening of the lockdown would happen in stages, as authorities “begin gradually to refine the economic and social restrictions and one by one to fire up the engines of this vast U.K. economy.” However, the volume of road traffic has begun to creep up, and businesses including construction sites and home-supply stores have begun to reopen after introducing social distancing measures.

