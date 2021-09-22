PM Modi, Joe Biden Meet Will Give Chance To Discuss Taliban, Indo-pacific Issues: Expert

The maiden in-person bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will provide an opportunity to discuss various issues. Tanvi Madan, a senior fellow in the foreign policy programme at Brookings Institution has stated the bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden will allow the two leaders to discuss a range of issues, including Afghanistan, dealing with Taliban, according to news agency ANI. Both the leaders will also exchange views on the Indo-pacific region and climate change.

Modi-Biden bilateral meet

Speaking to the news agency, Tanvi Madan said, "Bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a chance to discuss a variety of issues in person. Meeting's agenda will be varied, including issues of Afghanistan and developments there, how to deal or not deal with the Taliban controlled regime, Indo-Pacific and climate change." Furthermore, Madan said that both the leaders would discuss tackling the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economy and travelling.

Speaking about the impact of AUKUS on the upcoming Quad meeting, Madan said, "We need to wait and see how AUKUS develops. At first glance, it looks supplementary to the efforts of the Quad." Madan underscored that the coalition of India with other countries is important and would be beneficial. This will be the maiden visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office in January.

PM Narendra Modi US visit

The Prime Minister's office on Wednesday, September 22 has issued a departure statement ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. In his statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has been invited by US President Joe Biden. During his visit, PM Modi will review the 'India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership' with Biden. Both the leaders will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi will attend the first-ever in-person meeting of the four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders. He will be joined by President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Moreover, during his visit, PM Modi will take stock of the bilateral relations and discuss regional and global issues with Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. Furthermore, PM Modi will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, mainly focusing on science and technology. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 25.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA, where he will take part in a wide range of programmes, hold talks with world leaders including @POTUS @JoeBiden and address the UNGA. pic.twitter.com/ohzDOIvtVd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2021

During my visit to US between Sept 22-25, I will review India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Joe Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest: PM Narendra Modi before departing for US pic.twitter.com/yLIGsT683z — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

At the invitation of @POTUS @JoeBiden, I am visiting USA to continue our dialogue, and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also looking forward to meet @VP @KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between 🇮🇳🇺🇸. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Will also participate in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of outcomes of Summit in March. I will also address UNGA focusing on the global challenges. https://t.co/FcuhlJbeSl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

