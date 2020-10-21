PM Modi, South Korea's Moon Jae-in Review Important Global Developments On Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and reviewed important global developments, including the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister’s Office said that two leaders discussed, among other issues, the ongoing diversification of international value chains and the important role of the World Trade Organisation.

PM Modi and Moon Jae-in also talked about the need to preserve a transparent, development-oriented and rules-based global trading order, said the PMO. They agreed to remain in touch on the issues discussed during the phone call and to further accelerate bilateral cooperation in all areas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he talked to the South Korean leader on the immense promise that their Special Strategic Partnership offers in the post-COVID world.

Spoke to my friend, President @moonriver365 today on a variety of issues, including the immense promise that the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership offers in the post-COVID world. @TheBlueHouseENG https://t.co/bSRez8Tprw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

Seoul has been able to draw the attention of the rest of the world with its aggressive measures to contain the virus as several countries, including the United States and India, are struggling rein in on the spread. Geographically closer to China, South Korea outdid many developed countries in the coronavirus response by acknowledging the gravity of the situation and ramping up the tests across the country.

PM Modi, Moon discussed COVID-19 in April

PM Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Moon Jae-in during the phase of the lockdown to talk about the challenges COVID-19 posed to the global health systems and economic situation as the duo shared information about steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic. During the phone call, both leaders had expressed mutual appreciation for the handling of the pandemic.

While PM Modi had appreciated Seoul for the technology-based response to manage the crisis, Moon Jae-in appreciated the way Indian authorities have motivated the vast populace for fighting the pandemic with unity. The two leaders had agreed that their experts would continue to consult each other and share experiences, as they research solutions for COVID-19.

