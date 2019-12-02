PM Modi Pens Heartfelt Letter To 26/11 Survivor 'Baby' Moshe On His Bar Mitzvah

In a heartwarming letter, PM Modi extended his best wishes to 'baby' Moshe as he celebrated bar mitzvah, a Jewish coming of age ritual for boys. Writing to Moshe Holtzberg, the toddler who survived the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on 26/11, the Prime Minister spoke about the decorated bilateral relationship shared between India and Israel.

PM Modi, writing to the Jewish survivor spoke about how the courage of Sandra Samuel, the India-Israeli nanny who saved the toddler's life on the gruesome night of 26/11, and the prayers of Indians will continue to bless him. Further, hoped that Moshe's desire to return to Chabad House in Mumbai as its Director comes true.

"As you make this important transition and cross a significant landmark in the journey of your life, the courage of (nanny) Sandra and prayers of the people of India will continue to bless you for a long, healthy and successful life," PM Modi said. "Your story continues to inspire everyone. It is one of miracle and hope overcoming tragedy and immeasurable loss," he added in the letter to Moshe.

Here's the letter:

Even the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote a note to congratulate Moshe saying, "We know that there is life amidst this tragedy. There is revival and there is hope. You come now with the love of the entire Jewish people, all citizens of Israel and very many outside Israel."

2-year-old Moshe lost his parents to the terror attack, his parents Rabbi Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg were the directors of the Nariman Chabad House. The Chabad House was among the 12 locations that was targetted on 26/11 by terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terror group led by Hafiz Saeed, based in Pakistan. The photograph of 'baby' Moshe and his nanny became significant and prominent across the world to personify the horrors of the terror attack.

For the first time in a decade, 'Baby' Moshe returned to Mumbai in January 2018 with Netanyahu, to inaugurate the memorial at the Nariman House for those who lose their lives in the attacks of 26/11. During his meeting with PM Modi, Moshe had expressed his desire to return to Mumbai one day and "be the director of the Chabad House."

