PM Modi Promises Continued Support To Mozambique In Fight Against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday, June 3 and assured him of continued support from India, including medical assistance in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the President of Mozambique in a tweet for taking care of the India diaspora in the country during this pandemic.

Mozambique a 'Pillar' for India

As per reports, Mozambique has reported 316 positive coronavirus cases and only 2 deaths. Filipe Nyusi has expressed his appreciation for India and Mozambique relationship, especially in the realm of healthcare and pharmaceutical supplies. The two leaders also discussed other vital topics like Indian investments and developmental projects in Mozambique.

Had an excellent talk with H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique on COVID-19 situation. I assured him of India’s continued support to Mozambique, including medical assistance to combat COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2020

I also thanked him for taking care of the safety and security of the Indian community in Mozambique. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2020

According to reports, PM Modi noted that Mozambique is an important pillar for India’s continued overall partnership with Africa. He also mentioned that Indian companies had made large commitments in the coal and natural gas sectors of the African nation.

Coronavirus reaches every nation in Africa

As per reports, the deadly coronavirus has reached every country in Africa, a continent that is populated by 1.2 billion people. The death toll on the continent currently stands at 4,508. Many high profile officials like President of the Republic of the Congo Jacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango and Somalia's former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein have succumbed to the deadly virus. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there are at least 158,318 reported cases of COVID-19 on the continent

(With agency inputs: Image credit - ANI)

