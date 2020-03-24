Over 60 Migrants Found Dead In Container In Mozambique: Report

More than 60 migrants have reportedly been found dead in a container in Mozambique, said its health ministry on March 24. While the details of the incident are still to come, it is the latest case of migrant deaths repeatedly highlighted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO, in one of its reports, had said that refugees and migrants routinely cross forests and deserts in order to enter various countries through unofficial borders. It said that the unregulated routes are extremely dangerous because of the nature of the journey and the lack of access to health services, water, food and shelter along the way.

Essex incident

In October last year, Essex police discovered 39 bodies from a lorry container parked in Waterglade Industrial Park in southeast England. Organised immigration crime has been a serious issue for a long period in various parts of the world.

UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), in its May report, said that there has been an increase in the use of higher-risk methods of clandestine entry. “These include the movement of migrants (including children) into the UK in containers, refrigerated HGVs and small boats, at a high risk to life of those migrants smuggled,” said the NCA.

(With inputs from agencies)