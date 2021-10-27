PM Modi To Virtually Attend 16th East Asia Summit; To Discuss Maritime Security, Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 16th East Asia Summit on Wednesday, 27 October, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official release. He is also slated to attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday, 28 October. Incepted in 2005, the East Asia Summit is a regional forum held annually by the leaders of 16 nations that are part of East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian and Oceanian regions, based on the ASEAN Plus Six mechanism.

Apart from ten ASEAN members - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, the PMO release added. It also said that since India is the founding member of the East Asia Summit, it is committed to enhancing the strength of the forum and increasing its efficiency. It said that leaders are expected to make several declarations and will exchange views on issues such as terrorism, security and COVID-19.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated, “India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges. It is also an important platform for furthering practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean’s Initiative (IPOI).”

“At the 16th East Asia Summit, Leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, Covid-19 cooperation. Leaders are also expected to accept declarations on Mental Health, Economic recovery through Tourism and Green Recovery, which are being co-sponsored by India,” it added.

PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN Summit

Followed by the East Asia Summit on Wednesday, PM Modi on Thursday will participate in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit virtually. Marking the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him, the Prime Minister will participate in the meet at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei. The PMO said that the summit will “review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including COVID-19 & Health, Trade & Commerce, Connectivity, and Education & Culture.”

It added, “Important regional and international developments including post pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed. ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.”

(IMAGE: ANI)

