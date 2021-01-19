PM Modi, Xi Jinping To Participate In 5-day Virtual 'Davos Agenda Summit 2021'

Later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders to participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Union ministers including Narendra Singh Tomar, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan along with top business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra will also be a part of this event.

READ | PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Ahmedabad & Surat Metro Projects; Touts Gujarat's Growth

The Geneva-based organisation is hosting an online event, named 'Davos Agenda Summit' from January 25-29. This online summit will witness several heads of state and government deliver special addresses and engage in dialogue with business leaders at the start of a 'crucial year to rebuild trust'. WEF will host its physical annual meeting in May in Singapore as against the regular venue of Swiss ski resort town of Davos.

Leaders to participate in Davos Summit

PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore are the heads of state and government who have confirmed their participation in the World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting 2021, WEF said in a statement.

READ | Owaisi Flags China's Construction Of A Village In Arunachal, Questions PM Modi's Silence

WEF's Davos 2020 summit was the last major global event that took place before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world. The 'Davos Agenda' will also mark the launch of WEF's 'Great Reset Initiative'' and begin the preparation of the special Annual Meeting in the spring, said the Geneva-based entity, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation.

While the WEF annual meeting for 2021 will be held during May 13-16 in Singapore, the high-profile summit will return to Davos in 2022. Davos Agenda 2021 will convene under the theme 'A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust'.

READ | Placards Of PM Modi & Other Leaders Raised In Pakistan's Sindh As 'Sindhudesh' Demand Back

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of WEF said that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to reset priorities and the urgency to reform systems have been growing stronger around the world.

"Rebuilding trust and increasing global cooperation are crucial to fostering innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery. This unique meeting will be an opportunity for leaders to outline their vision and address the most important issues of our time, such as the need to accelerate job creation and to protect the environment", he added.

READ | Bhutan PM Congratulates PM Modi For Historic Vaccine Launch, Hopes 'will Pacify Suffering'

(With PTI Inputs)