Citizens Want Volunteer Firefighters To Be Nominated As Australians Of The Year

Bushfires in Australia continue to rip through large areas of the country. So far, the inferno has killed at least 25 people across the state. It has been described as the worst bushfire season Australia has seen in decades.

Had it not been for firefighters, the situation would be so much worse. Australian citizens now want the volunteer firefighters to be collectively nominated for the Australian of the Year award.

Read: Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes & Other Australian NBA Players Donate $750k For Bushfires Relief

Firefighters work round the clock

Firefighters in Australia are working round the clock risking their lives everyday to contain the deadly bushfires across Australia. These volunteers have given up their spare time and chose to fight bushfires under tough conditions which can often be exhaustive. The volunteer firefighters have even sacrificed their holidays so they can help deal with the ongoing crisis.

Read: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams To Raise Funds For Australian Bushfire Crisis

Australian of the Year award

The nominations for the 2020 award closed in July last year but Australians wanted to get the message out for next year. The award recipients in each state and territory have been announced over the past month and are now in consideration for four award categories.

The awards will be presented at the National Arboretum in Canberra on the evening of January 25. There are 32 people in contention for 2020 Australian of the Year, 2020 Senior Australian of the Year, 2020 Young Australian of the Year, 2020 Australia's Local Hero.

Read: Shane Warne Helps Raise $500,000 With Baggy Green Cap For Australian Bushfire Victims

Napping firefighters picture goes viral

On January 5, Jenna O'Keeffe shared a picture of her dad trying to get a quick nap on their front lawn. The picture immediately went viral on social media for the commitment shown by Jenna's dad. The picture speaks a lot about the volunteer firefighters who have kept aside their summer holidays to help people fight the blaze in their respective states.

Jenna wrote in her post, "Australia is on fire and there are brave people all over the country VOLUNTARILY fighting day in, day out to keep our lives and homes safe. These firefighters need our support more than ever! This should be our one and only focus."

Read: Sandeep Lamichhane Pays Tribute To Australia's Firefighters With A Heartwarming Gesture

