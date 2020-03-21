Poland Launches App For Quarantined People To Send Selfies From Home As Proof

Poland on March 20 launched a mobile application allowing people to send selfies under the new mandatory 14-day quarantine measure in order to prevent the coronavirus spread. Poland has imposed a compulsory self-isolation for all amid coronavirus outbreak in the region. As per reports, Poland's digital ministry spokesman, Karol Manys said that citizens have two choices, either receive unexpected visits from the police or download the app and send selfies.

The app reportedly uses geolocation and facial recognition allowing quarantined users to check-in with authorities to confirm they are indeed staying at home as required. Poland like other European countries has issued a slew of measures to tackle the outbreak, which includes shutting down of schools and colleges until Easter, asking people to work from home and closing down its international borders for foreigners.

Coronavirus outbreak

Poland, a country of 38 million people, has so far recorded 425 cases of coronavirus, of which 13 patients have recovered fully. The worldometer data shows, Poland has logged in five deaths since the virus first broke out in December last year. The total number of active cases in the country as of March 20 is 407, of which three patients remain under critical condition.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 11,400 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,76,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 20 the combined death toll stands at 6,558. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both crossed the 1,000 mark.

