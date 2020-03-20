Video: Hyderabad Cops Sensitise Commuters About COVID-19 At Traffic Signal

After Kerala police's viral handwashing dance, it's Hyderabad traffic cops who are now winning hearts on the internet. A video of Hyderabad traffic police is doing rounds on social media where they can be seen sensitising people about the importance of staying hygienic and adapting social distancing in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

In the 20-second long video, which has now gone viral on various social media platforms, Rachakonda traffic police can be seen raising awareness at a traffic juncture in Hyderabad showing commuters how to wash their hands, why coughing and sneezing in the elbows and avoiding handshakes are important measures and some other ways to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

#RachakondaTrafficPolice sensitising commuters on the precautions to be taken to ward off #coronavirus at Kothapet circle. pic.twitter.com/wixVLS1H8n — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) March 19, 2020

The awareness campaign was organised at the Kothapeet circle in Hyderabad. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Telangana also participated in the campaign along with fellow colleagues. The video was shared by Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, an IPS officer, and Commissioner, who participated and led the drive along with four other cops. The video has garnered more than 1,88,000 views and has received over 13,000 likes.

A video of Kerala police personnel was also doing rounds on social media two days ago where a group of cops wearing masks performed a handwashing dance to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum in order to raise awareness among the common public. The 1.2-minute long video has garnered more than 1 million views in 20 hours.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 10,000 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,45,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 17 the combined death toll stands at 5,520. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak.

