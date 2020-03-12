Poland Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus Outbreak

Poland on Thursday recorded its first death from novel coronavirus in the western city of Poznan, its deputy mayor confirmed. According to reports, the patient was a 57-year-old woman who had been hospitalised in critical condition with pneumonia and was connected to a ventilator after she became serious. Poznan Deputy Mayor Jedrzej Solarski while talking to the press said that the woman was admitted to the Multidisciplinary City Hospital of Jozef Strus in Poznan and died not so long ago.

Outbreak in Poland

As per reports, Poland has so far reported 47 coronavirus cases, of which 46 cases are still active. Data acquired from worldometer suggest that three patients in Poland are under critical condition. Poland joins the dozen of other European countries that have reported coronavirus-related deaths. Europe is currently under high alert after Italy became the most affected country besides mainland China, the epicentre of the disease.

