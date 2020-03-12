Goa Fully Prepared To Tackle Coronavirus Threat, Says CM Pramod Sawant As He Meets PM Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the State authorities were fully prepared to tackle the Coronavirus threat. Sawant said all precautions were taken and suspected cases at the airport and inter-state borders were referred to apex medical college hospital in New Delhi.

'The PM has assured his continued support': Sawant

So far, four suspected cases have tested negative in Goa whereas samples of other suspected cases were being tested. Earlier, the Chief Minister called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House and apprised him of various issues pertaining to the State's development.

Called on the Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi. Had fruitful discussion on wide ranging issues including Mining, Mhadei, Mopa, upcoming ZP polls as well as various developmental projects in the state. The PM has assured his continued support & cooperation for Goa’s cause pic.twitter.com/IK9YkkRrOt — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2020

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday clarified that no tweet has been posted by his office on the closure of educational institutions in the state in view of the coronavirus scare. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted a screenshot of the 'fake' tweet, attributed to Sawant's personal Twitter account, about the education department directing for the closure of all schools and colleges in the coastal state.

A fake screenshot of Hon’ble CM’s tweet is circulating on social media. No such tweet has been made by the CM.



Screenshots may be cross-checked with official Twitter & Facebook profiles of the CM and CMO for their authenticity before being forwarded. #FactCheck#FakeAlert pic.twitter.com/yt1TIXRlDw — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 11, 2020

No positive case of coronavirus in Goa

So far, there has been no positive case of coronavirus in Goa. A 27-year-old man from Goa, who travelled to Italy and Finland last month and came in contact with a coronavirus patient, has been kept at an isolation ward of a state-run hospital in Panaji after he complained of cough and fever, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. The Mormugao Port Trust in Goa has banned the entry of cruise vessels till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus threat, a senior official earlier said.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday has confirmed the total number of coronavirus cases to 73 in India. The states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have reported maximum cases across the country. Of total 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals and the rest are foreigners, as per the Union Health Ministry data till 11 AM. A total of 10,57,506 have been screened in India so far.

