Poland's Environment Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Says He 'feels Good'

Poland's Environment Minister Michal Wos tested positive for the novel Coronavirus late on Monday. He has since been quarantined and his health condition is reported fine. As per international news reports, Michal Wos has said he was under quarantine after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus, adding that he was feeling fine.

The EU nation of 38 million people has 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths. It has shut its borders to foreign travellers and closed schools, among other precautionary measures. Taking to Twitter, Wos said after he contacted the virus from a state forest, he went under quarantine and took the test. Wos added that the test result was positive. He further thanked all the medical workers and express solidarity with everyone who is ill.

Po stwierdzeniu wczoraj koronawirusa u pracownika Lasów Państwowych, z którym miałem kontakt, poddałem się kwarantannie i wykonałem badanie. Test dał wynik pozytywny. Czuję się dobrze. Dziękuję pracownikom służby zdrowia i wyrażam solidarność z wszystkimi chorymi. #ZostańmyWDomu — Michał Woś (@MWosPL) March 16, 2020

Other infected global politicians include French Culture Minister Franck Riester, Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero, and Iranian Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced on March 14 that the country has shut down its land borders to Poland, Norway to foreigners amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly Coronavirus. Moreover, Moscow has already limited its air travel starting from March 16 including flights to and from European Union member states with some exceptions. In addendum to the emergency measures by the Russian Federation, authorities have already issued a temporary ban on issuing visas to Italian nationals except for certain diplomats which came into effect on March 13.

Emergency response centre: Starting 16 March, Russia will limit air travel to and from the EU, Switzerland and Norway, except for regular flights between Moscow and the capital cities and charter flights carrying Russians back home and foreign nationals to their countries — Government of Russia (@GovernmentRF) March 13, 2020

Many countries have resorted to the sealing of borders to contain the spread of COVID-19 including Pakistan, Denmark, Poland, and Czechs as the battle with coronavirus becomes more intense

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 168,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 6,610 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

