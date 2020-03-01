Kazakhstan Police Detain Dozens Amid Violent Protests Over Political Activist's Death

Kazakhstan police has detained and arrested several protestors in the nation's capital city after the death of a political activist in a detention centre triggered multiple anti-government rallies and volatile protests across several cities.

According to international news reports, Kazakhstan police confirmed political activist Dulat Agadil died in a pre-trial detention cell in Nur-Sultan, earlier on February 25. He was detained by the officers due to an alleged violation of the terms of his house arrest. He was charged with contempt of court, assault of a Judge and participants of the judicial session, and was involved in offences related to laws on freedom of assembly.

His death reportedly sparked massive outrage and protests across several cities including Shymkent and Almaty. The demonstrators accused the police and the political key players of murdering Agadil and demanded an independent autopsy, as per various news reports. Protesters blocked the roads and also demanded dismissal of the Interior Minister and the dissolution of the security council, chaired by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Police detained members of Oyan Qazaqstan

Police forces detained over 40 protestors close to the City hall in Almaty where two groups had called for the anti-government demonstrations. Officers arrested at least 26 members of Oyan Qazaqstan even before they could make it to the protest site, officers brutally dragged protesters across the road notwithstanding they incurred mild injuries, one of Oyan Qazaqstan's founding members, Dimash Alzhanov, said in media reports. He added that the protesters have not yet been released by the police and remained under detention.

A demonstrator was brutally shoved in into the van full of detainees by the black-clad police as he was heard screaming slogans, My constitutional rights are being violated. This is the 21st century. Two journalists were among the several detained by the officers amid the violent protests, confirmed media reports.

(With Agency Inputs)