'Police Just Shot': Myanmar Protesters Reveal Unimaginable Terror Inflicted By Military

Myanmar witnessed the deadliest anti-coup protests on Wednesday that began peacefully but according to the United Nations, it claimed the lives of at least 38 demonstrators. As the junta has continued its clampdown on nationwide protests, Guardian reported citing one of the protesters who are demanding the immediate release of civilian government leader and restoration of democracy in the Southeast Asian country that on March 3, “police just shot” without advancing.

As per the report, Khin, a protester that spoke to the media outlet without giving her real name, that early on Wednesday around 1,000 demonstrators had gathered for the protest and even though there were some policemen, “it was calm”. After over a month of such protests opposing the military coup, what started as a peaceful protest turned to the most deadly since the army seized the power on February 1. UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener stated that 38 people were killed and several others were injured.

Khin, who was reportedly demonstrating in North Okkalapa, said that the clashes by security forces escalated by mid-morning when the protesters arrived at the main roundabout. Reportedly, it was around that time when the law enforcement began firing teargas and detaining protesters. Meanwhile, the soldiers had also gathered around the place during that time.

However, Khin fled to a nearby house to seek refuge and noted “the police were going around arresting people, and I could hear them from where I hid. It was too dangerous” for her to go out. She further also said that “I heard gunshots in the streets” but noted that she was not sure how many were injured.

Residents recorded dramatic videos

As per the report, the residents had recorded a video in a township that showed the security officials shooting a man just metres away while patrolling. There were several dramatic videos that emerged from March 3 including one of them showing the military dragging a man outside of his home who falls to the floor after a shot rings out.

As per the report, since the coup, at least 1,700 people have been arrested across Myanmar including 29 journalists. Another distressing video was published by Radio Free Asia that showed police stopping an ambulance and detaining three medics. On Wednesday, by mid-afternoon, the protesters started demanding the release of detainees earlier that day.

In a bid to do that, Hnin, another demonstrator told the media outlet that they decided to block the roads so that the vans could not drive them away. She revealed that at first, police responded with teargas but it was soon followed by loud noises which she believes were machine guns and sound bombs. “Most people felt completely lost and confused around this time. The police just shot, they didn’t advance – there were too many people and barricades,” reportedly said Hnin before noting that she could see people heling carry the wounded but she didn’t look back in case “I got shot in the head”. However, on Thursday, the crowd gathered again and the protests were peaceful.

