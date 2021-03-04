TikTok Yet To Remove Threatening Videos Posted By Myanmar Military Personnel

Chinese social media platform TikTok is yet to remove pro-military videos from its platform, in which people are calling for violent measures to be used against the anti-coup protesters. According to The Guardian, numerous digital rights group advocates have urged TikTok to take actions against content pushing threatening to kill pro-democracy supporters. Many of the anti-protest videos on TikTok have been posted by military personnel themselves, where they can be seen dressed in military outfits and threatening the demonstrators.

In one of the videos, seen by The Guardian, an Army man can be heard using curse words against the protesters before warning that they could lose their lives if they try and challenge General Min Aung Hlaing, the military leader behind the coup. In another video, a user threatens to shoot and kill National League for Democracy (NLD) supporters. According to the British news website, the videos remained online as of yesterday.

Myanmar protests

Myanmar is witnessing one of its largest protests of the decade with people pouring on the streets in large numbers to oppose last month's military coup. So far, at least 38 people lost their lives across the country as police tried to disperse crowds from protest sites. Burmese people started protesting against the military coup days after the junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government. The protests were largely peaceful for the first couple of weeks before the military started using violent measures to clampdown on demonstrators.

The international communities, including the United Nations, was quick to condemn the violent measures used by the Myanmar military to suppress protests. The United States and its allies issued a joint statement asking the junta to respect peoples' right to peacefully demonstrate. Facebook suspended accounts linked to the military, who were regularly using the platform to issue threats and warnings.

