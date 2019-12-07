Police Officers Were Among 8 Killed In Islamist Bus Attack In Kenya

An attack staged by Somali Islamist al-Shabab group on a bus in northeast Kenya has killed eight people including several police officers. A presidential spokesperson said on December 7 that President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta had been informed about the 'brutal' murders during the jihadist attack in Wajir country. A senior source of international media agency said that there were seven police officers, one local doctor among the 10 who were killed. However, the statement released by the police on December 6 initially had not given the exact number of casualties in the attack that came at 5:30 pm (local time).

Press Release on Kotulo bus attack. pic.twitter.com/JwehUlh1os — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) December 6, 2019

Investigation has begun

The security forces are currently pursuing the killers involved in the incident. The spokesperson also reportedly said that the Kenyan government will not relent in its 'ruthless crackdown' on the criminal elements of the society including the suspected terrorists. The attack took place in the areas bordering Somalia where several al-Shabab raids have taken place. In another similar attack on July 15 in Wajir county eight police officers were killed. However, on Friday, an unknown number of extremists had stopped the bus and singled out non-locals.

The preliminary reports suggested that the people who were killed in the bus attack included police officers who were returning to their stations in Elwak and Mandera.The Somalia-based al-Shabab has claimed responsibility of the attack. This al-Qaeda linked extremist group has reportedly vowed retribution on Kenya for sending its troops to Somalia and fight it. One of the worst attacks by al-Shabab took place in 2014 where they hijacked a bus which was travelling through Mandera County and killed nearly 28 non-Muslims among the people who were on board.

(With inputs from agencies)

