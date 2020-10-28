Pompeo Meets Rajapaksa, Calls China 'predator' For Bringing 'bad Deals' To Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on October 28 during his trip to the island nation as the United States attempts to counterbalance China’s influence in the region. Addressing a televised news conference in Colombo, the top US diplomat warned that the Chinese Communist Party is working as a “predator” in Sri Lanka.

“We see from bad deals, violations of sovereignty and lawlessness on land and sea that the Chinese Communist Party is a predator, and the United States comes in a different way, we come as a friend, and as 3a partner,” said Pompeo.

The State Secretary kept up with strong criticism of CCP during his four-leg tour to Asia amid deteriorating relations with China. During his visit to India, Pompeo had said that the leaders and citizens of both countries started to understand with increasing clarity that the CCP is “no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency.”

While India has been involved in a stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Sri Lanka remains a close ally of Beijing. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the news conference that Sri Lanka wants peace and good relations with all, avoiding direct comment on Pompeo’s remark.

“Sri Lanka is a neutral, non-aligned country, committed to peace. We hope to continue with our relations with the United States and other countries,” he said.

Discussions with Rajapaksa

Pompeo said that he held discussions with the Sri Lanka President about post-pandemic economic recovery and development and the importance of their partnership to bolster sustainable and transparent trade and investment. He also laid a wreath at the Shrine of St. Anthony, one of the sites of the 2019 Easter Attacks which killed and injured hundreds of people. Pompeo said that the US stands with the Sri Lankan people and the world to defeat “violent extremism and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Met with Foreign Minister @DCRGunawardena to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership. Our cooperation on health and humanitarian issues is strong and the approaches we discussed to post-pandemic recovery will ensure sustainable and inclusive long-term development. pic.twitter.com/3SCoHogvJi — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 28, 2020

