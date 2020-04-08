Portuguese Priest Turns DJ To Ward Off Isolation Blues Of Faithful Amid Lockdown

A Portuguese priest has decided to take up the role of a DJ to help the faithful ward off the isolation blues during the coronavirus pandemic. Parish priest Guilherme Peixoto organises Livestream events on Facebook where he plays some of his favourite tunes every Friday and Sunday night.

As Portugal is under lockdown to combat the virus, Peixoto has been busy organising online masses, musical nights, and sharing awareness videos on Facebook. While Peixoto is probably the only priest using Facebook to organise DJ events, several other members of the clergy have turned to social media platforms to organise mass and stay connected with the faithful.

Live-stream mass

Recently, an Italian priest decided to live-stream a mass but had the internet in splits after he accidentally kept the filters on during Facebook Live. According to local media reports, the priest is from the Parish of Saints Peter and Benedict of Polla, in the province of Salerno.

As soon as the priest started the Facebook Live, the priest was seen with the filters of a futuristic illuminated helmet, a fedora and sunglasses during the ceremony. People participating in the virtual mass broke into laughter and the video has gone viral on the internet since then.

In Italy today, a priest decided to live-stream a mass due to COVID-19. Unfortunately he activated the video filters by mistake. pic.twitter.com/zu2qwAlCyT — Gavin Shoebridge (@KiwiEV) March 24, 2020

Portugal has reported a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases with over 13,000 confirmed infections and 380 people in the European nation have succumbed to the pandemic. Portugal has been taking drastic measures to avert the crisis including the provision for full citizenship rights to migrants and asylum seekers temporarily to let them avail the country’s healthcare.

The recent move has also ‘unequivocally guarantee the rights of all the foreign citizens’ with applications pending with immigration. The Portuguese Council of Ministers had said that the migrants and asylum seekers are now in a situation of ‘regular permanence in National Territory’ until June 30.

