Post Office In Antarctica Offers Job On A Tiny Island In The Middle Of Nowhere

A new job listing has just been posted on the Antarctic Heritage Trust's website The job is located at a post office on a tiny island off a peninsula in Antarctica. According to the job listing, they are currently looking to fill three roles- Base Leader, Shop Manager, and Port Lockroy Assistant.

Located in the middle of nowhere

The post office is located at Port Lockroy on Goudier Island. According to sources, employees at the post office are given only one day off every 14 days. But according to Lucy Dorman, who spoke to local media, claimed that there is no place to go even when one has a bit of free time.

Here's how it looked 3 weeks ago. Port Lockroy base A is on that little Island straight ahead (if you zoom in). About as remote a place to live as it gets! pic.twitter.com/SVWRG0XCJR — Patrick Webb (@DrPatrickWebb) February 25, 2020

Yesterday we managed to stop off at @AntarcticHT #PortLockroy. The museum was really interesting 🖼️ and the gentoo penguins were incredible! We saw so many diving around in the water and even more on the shore 🐧 Really pleased we visited ☺️ pic.twitter.com/I1vuVLieR1 — Becky Peel 👩‍🔬 (@Becky_Science) February 25, 2020

The main tasks for all those that apply and get accepted are sorting tens of thousands of letters by hand, scraping penguin poo off the base and chatting to the guests that come and visit you. As per reports, around 18,000 people come to the tiny island each year and had staff letters and postcards to be sent back to their respective destinations.

Because the post office is so remote and in the middle of nowhere, all the food that the crew will eat from November to March next year arrive at the start of one's posting. While tourist ships do occasionally bring fresh fruits and other treats, the employees diet mainly consist of tinned and dried foods.

