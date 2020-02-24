'Kevin Feige Could Have Lost His Job Over Fight For Female Superhero Movies': Mark Ruffalo

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo has revealed details about Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his fight for a female-led superhero movie. The MCU has released two films with female-led and will be releasing the third one, Black Widow, soon. While speaking with a magazine for an interview, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo revealed that Kevin Feige had almost lost his job while fighting for female-led superhero movies.

Kevin Feige was going to lose his job

In the interview, Mark Ruffalo expressed that while he was shooting for the first Avengers film, Kevin Feige told him that he might not come to work. Mark added that Isaac Perlmutter, who was then Disney’s largest shareholder, did not believe in a female-led superhero movie. Mark also added that Kevin said that if he comes to work the next day then he has won a battle. Mark further added that Feige is to be credited with bringing women-led movies and changing the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mark Ruffalo added that the MCU will soon get a gay superhero other than that black and female superheroes, and none of the other studios is so inclusive.

The upcoming films of MCU are The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Both films have a diverse cast. Shang-Chi’s cast is entirely Asian. Other than this, Disney+ shows like WandaVision, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel are all female-led stories and will also help shape the MCU in different ways. The next MCU film hitting the theatres is Black Widow and is one of the much-awaited movies of 2020. It is the first movie that will release after phase 3 of MCU was finished.

