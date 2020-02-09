'Hunar Haat' Aims To Create Jobs For Over 10 Lakhs Artisans In 2020: Union Minister Naqvi

In a bid to provide market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, 'Hunar Haat' was inaugurated in Indore by, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Union Minister Naqvi asserted that the Hunar Haat initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to more than 10 lakh artisans in 2020.

"Around three lakh people have got employment opportunities through Hunar Haat so far. Our aim is to provide employment opportunities to as many as 10 lakh artisans in 2020," said Naqvi in Indore.

Encouragement to Artisans

Naqvi further added that the objective of the initiative is to encourage poor artisans to showcase their skills and promote it. The Hunar Haath has also helped to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Stand Up India scheme'.

"Artisans from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are taking part in this event. They are representing and selling the self-manufactured art pieces here. Hunar Haat has given a chance to the poor artists to showcase their skills on a platform and promote it. Hunar Haat helps in giving a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Stand Up India scheme," added the Union Minister.

Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' statement

Naqvi also criticized Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' jibe against Prime Minister Modi. He said that a person with a 'normal state of mind' would never make such a statement and asked Sonia Gandhi to send him to a 'political playschool'.

"I want to give advice to Sonia Gandhi Ji to send Rahul Gandhi to a political playschool where he can learn A, B, C, D of politics and the decorum and dignity as well so that he doesn't use such a language. A person with a normal state of mind won't make such a statement," said Naqvi.

CAA is facing bogus bashing brigade: Naqvi

When asked about the current issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Naqvi said that a 'bogus bashing brigade' is trying to create an atmosphere of fear among the people.

"The bogus-bashing brigade is creating an atmosphere of fear regarding this issue. They are creating a fake and fabricated environment. PM Modi has repeatedly asserted that the citizenship of any Indian won't be taken away from them. CAA law has been formed and it won't be taken back," said the Union Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)