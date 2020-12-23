'Prachanda' Replaces Oli As NCP Parliamentary Chief After Nepal's 'House Dissolution'

Adding to Nepal's political dilemma, Pushpa Kamal Dahal a.k.a 'Prachanda' on Wednesday has replaced ex-Nepal PM K P Oli as the parliamentary leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party in Parliament. This development comes a day after the party's Central Committee removed Oli from the post of chairman - appointing Dahal as the chairman and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal as the party's second chairman, splitting the party more than two years after its formation. Oli got the President to dissolve Parliament on Sunday, plunging Nepal into a political crisis.

Dahal replaces Oli as NCP chief

Nepal Prime Minister Oli forms new general convention committee as ruling NCP heads for split, says Reports

Oli announces new members of NCP Committee

On Tuesday, Oli announced a new 1,199-member committee to organise the party's general convention on November 18-23 in Kathmandu next year. The newly-formed committee adds 556 members to the existing 446-member central committee of the ruling party. Following this, the Prachanda-led faction of the Central Committee passed a resolution ousting Oli from the party's committee chief post, with 313 out of 446 members present. The party NCP has now split two years after its formation with the merger of CPN-UML led by Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre led by Prachanda.

Nepal PM Oli defends Parliament dissolution & early elections; slams intra-party deadlock

Nepal Parliament dissolved

On Sunday, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratified Oli's recommendation to dissolve the parliament and announced dates for the elections to be held next year. President Bhandari announced the date of the national polls to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021. Oli has defended his move saying, "People's mandate is vital to experience political stability in the nation".

The Prachanda-led faction has also decided to file a separate petition in Nepal's Supreme Court seeking reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. Eleven writ petitions have already been filed in the apex court on Sunday and Monday demanding for reinstatement. The SC has sent the matter to 5-member Constitutional bench, as there are no clear terms of parliament dissolution in Nepal's constitution.

Chinese envoy meets Nepal's President amid political crisis; 'official agenda' under doubt

Oli & Prachanda

In 2017, with no party able to win a clear majority in the Nepal General Assembly, Oli joined hands with Dahal to form the National Communist party in 2018, ushering in his term as Prime Minister. The two leaders came to an understanding that the two would share the post, but Oli refused to cede the top post after his term, leading to turmoil in the party. Recently, Oli's manoeuvre to pass a new map including Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in Nepal's map failed to cement his power in his party. With the rise of clamour for Oli's resignation, the ex-PM claimed India was 'hatching a conspiracy to destabilise his government'. Prachanda asserted that it is not India but he himself who is seeking Oli's resignation, rubbishing Oli's claims. Reports state that Chinese ambassador to Nepal - Hou Yanqi has met with various factions in a bid to save Oli's government.

Nepal President ratifies Parliament dissolution, announces dates for polls next year