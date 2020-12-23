Chinese Envoy Meets Nepal's President Amid Political Crisis; 'official Agenda' Under Doubt

On a day when the ruling Nepal Communist Party's Central Committee faction led by Executive Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' removed PM KP Sharma Oli from the post of chairman and decided to take disciplinary action against him, and right after the Nepal Parliament's dissolution, China's Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi met President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Chinese ambassador meets Nepali President

According to The Himalayan Times, Yanqi paid a visit to President Bhandari on Tuesday evening for what the Office of the President claims was a pre-scheduled regular meeting. However, the Chinese envoy is known to be active during times of crisis in Nepali politics, especially those concerning the ruling Nepal Communist Party. According to the Nepali daily, China had expressed its concern regarding the situation and forwarded its wish that the Communist party remain united despite all adversity. Yanqi’s visit to the President on the day the Communist Party split into two, as such, is being looked at with curiosity, the report added.

Earlier this year, amidst mounting pressure on K P Sharma Oli to step down, Hou Yanqi intensified consultations with leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to save his position. Meanwhile, the Central Committee unanimously nominated senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal as the party's second chairman in place of Oli. Prachanda is the first chairman of the party.

Oli expelled as party chairman

"Now Dahal and Nepal will chair the meetings in turn as stated in the party statue," said Rekha Sharma, a central committee member. "Oli has been expelled as the party chair for going against the party," Sharma was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

Former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal and former agriculture minister Ghanashyam Bhushal were among the senior leaders who attended the Central Committee meeting of Prachanda-led faction. Nearly two-thirds of the Central Committee members were present in the meeting. Out of 446 central committee members, 313 were present at the meeting organized by Prachanda-led faction.

Prachanda would be elected as the parliamentary party leader on Wednesday, the paper said, citing party leaders. Prachanda-led faction, having a majority in all the party committees, has decided to take disciplinary action against Oli on Sunday, the paper said. The next meeting of the Central Committee has been scheduled for Thursday, said party spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha.

The Prachanda-led faction has also decided to file a separate petition in the Supreme Court seeking reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. Eleven writ petitions have already been filed in the apex court on Sunday and Monday demanding for reinstatement.

Nepal on Sunday plunged into a political crisis after Oli got the President to dissolve Parliament, a controversial move amidst a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Prachanda' within the ruling dispensation. The move came after the intra-party feud reached a climax in the ruling NCP which has been witnessing months-long tussle between two factions, one led by 68-year-old Oli and another led by 66-year-old 'Prachanda'.

The ruling party has now been virtually divided more than two years after it was formed following the merger of CPN-UML led by Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre led by Prachanda in May 2018. However, a formal split of the party is yet to be announced. Oli has defended his move to abruptly dissolve Parliament, saying he was forced to seek a fresh mandate through elections as the rift within the ruling Nepal Communist Party severely affected his government's functioning.

(With PTI inputs)