US President Trump Lashes Out At Justin Trudeau After Viral Video, Calls Him "two-faced"

United States President Donald Trump has reacted to the video clipping of world leaders joking about him at a NATO event. Trump, speaking to reporters, called Justin Trudeau - who was a part of the meeting - a "two-faced person."

POTUS responds

President Trump said that Trudeau was most likely upset because the U.S. president had broached the fact that Canada falls short of the NATO target of spending 2 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence. “Well he's two-faced,” Trump told reporters. “And honestly, with Trudeau, he's a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent and I guess he's not very happy about it."

Canadian PM Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II at Tuesday evening’s Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders. Trudeau could be heard saying incredulously, "he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top." Trudeau confirmed that was a reference to Trump’s long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists earlier Tuesday. Trudeau also said, "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor." He explained on Wednesday that was in reference to Trump’s decision to hold the next Group of Seven meeting at Camp David, the Presidential retreat.

When PM Trudeau met President Trump later, the two world leaders had a quick, private word and a handshake. The Canadian Prime Minister later confirmed that the comments were passed by him. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Last night I made reference to the fact that there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with President Trump. I was happy to be part of it but it was certainly notable."

