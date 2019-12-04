World Leaders Treated To Dazzling NATO Reception At Buckingham Palace By Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, hosted a sparkling reception for all the NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the alliance. The celebration saw the spouses and partners of the NATO leaders as well. The 37-year-old duchess looked enchanting in her incredible outfit. She wore a bespoke high-neck crepe midi dress in green by Emilia Wickstead.

Wickstead is an absolute favourite of the Duchess and she has been often spotted wearing her gowns over the years including the belted royal blue dress she wore at the launch of National Emergencies Trust (NET) as well as the floral dress she wore for the opening of a new garden for children at RHS Garden Wisley.

The event also saw US President Donald Trump along with his wife, Melania Trump. The US first lady was dressed in a yellow outfit with contrasting purple panels and co-coordinating shoes. The mother of three wore her brunette hair in her signature wavy style. While keeping her jewellery minimal, she only wore a pair of diamond earrings.

The Duchess' husband, Prince William, was missing from the event as he is on his official visit to the middle east. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra were all in attendance.

The 37-year-old was last seen dressed in a beautiful black lace gown by one of her go-to designers, Alexander McQueen, while attending Royal variety performance mid-November. The full-length gown was embellished with intricate detail. She had teamed her outfit with a coordinating clutch bag and dangling statement earrings by Erdem. She wore her long locks loose, perfected with Chelsea blowdry. Her makeup included smokey eyes touch-up, blush, and nude lipstick.

