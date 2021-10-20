President Putin Bats For Nonwork Week For Russian Workers Amid Rising COVID-19 Fatalities

As coronavirus fatalities reached a new daily high in Russia, President Vladimir Putin endorsed the Cabinet's decision to proclaim a non-working week and keep Russian workers away from the offices. On Wednesday, the government task force reported 1,028 COVID-19 deaths, the highest number since the outbreak began. This took Russia's total death toll to 226,353, the highest in Europe so far, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP).

Putin stated that he agrees with the Cabinet's proposal to implement a nonworking week beginning October 30 and lasting through the following week. He went on to say that the non-working time could begin as early as Saturday, October 23 in some areas where the situation is the most dangerous, reported AP.

In certain areas of Russia, rising infection levels have led officials halting medical aid to the public, forcing healthcare providers to focus on the coronavirus patients. Daily COVID-19 mortality rates in Russia have been rising for weeks and surpassed 1,000 for the first time over the weekend. The country is witnessing such a situation allegedly because of low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward measures, and the government's unwillingness to tighten regulations, reported the news agency. As of now, around 45 million Russians, or 32% of the country's population are completely inoculated.

Kremlin rules out another nationwide lockdown

As of now, Kremlin has ruled out another nationwide lockdown, similar to the one imposed early during the pandemic that crippled the economy and depleted Putin's popularity. That time it had empowered regional authorities across the country's 11 time zones to impose local restrictions based on their circumstances. Many of Russia's 85 regions restricted entry to theatres, restaurants, and also restricted attendance at large public events. Besides, vaccinations have been made mandatory for some government employees and persons over the age of 60 in several places. Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said that the situation is "extremely unfortunate," stressing that vaccination rates in some areas are particularly low, reported The AP.

Now, life in Moscow has continued as usual with no restriction in theatres, nightclubs and bars. Commuters have been widely ignoring mask mandates even the hospitals in the country have reported a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in recent days, reported AP. On Tuesday, October 19, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that unvaccinated individuals over the age of 60 will be compelled to stay at home. Starting Oct. 25, he also advised companies to keep at least a third of their staff working remotely for the next three months. The government task force has recorded more than 8 million infections, and according to the official COVID-19 toll, Russia ranks sixth in terms of pandemic deaths, trailing only the United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico, reported the news agency.

